Weather, polar cold towards Italy. Upset the weather in January and February

A phenomenon that can upset the months of January and February. It would seem impossible, since Winter has started in a rather static way, but it doesn’t mean that the second part of the season can’t reserve us big surprises. From the projections of the Calculation Centers, we read on www.ilmeteo.it, there would already seem to be interesting signals: the hypothesis that has emerged is that of a sudden stratwarming above the North Pole, in particular towards mid-January.Stratwarming: with this term , in meteorology, we refer to an anomalous and intense heating of the earth’s stratosphere, right above the Arctic Circle, in the order of even 50/60°C within a very few days.

As the map shows, the area between Siberia and Alaska will be kept under observation in the coming weeks, where the thermal anomaly could be more significant: deviations from the average are even expected up to +36°C.

This heating, once activated, gradually tends to expand towards the upper troposphere, with repercussions on the Polar Vortex: the immediately lower sector, in fact, is forced to deform (we speak of dislocation of the polar vortex) or even to subdivide into 2/3 distinct minimai (in this case we speak of SPLIT of the polar vortex), which then travel in part towards the middle latitudes, causing cold waves up to the heart of the Old Continent and therefore also up to our country.

From a climatological point of view it has already happened several times that just after mid-January powerful waves of frost managed to conquer Europe and Italysuch as in 1929, 1956, 1991, 2012 and 2018.

Well, during the second half of January (or within the first few days of February) the Polar Vortex could “break” and dislocate from its natural location, with an exponential increase in the possibilities for the arrival of freezing air masses of continental extraction , which would first affect the heart of Europe, then also our country.Obviously given the still very high time gap, at the moment it is only a hypothesis: however, if the first modeling indiscretions were to be confirmed, it could take the form a climatic reversal in the second part of Winter, after a decidedly subdued first phase.

Subscribe to the newsletter

