Weather, snow even in the plains in the North in January



There’s a big news, just arrivedpredicted just now by the last update of the authoritative European Center: for the last of the Christmas holidays, the Befana, in addition to gifts and sweets, we could also find frost and snow in the stocking!

If everything were confirmed, writes www.ilmeteo.it, this would essentially represent the turning point after a long period dominated by atmospheric statics, by stable weather and above all by anomalous temperatures, far beyond what one would expect at this time of year But let’s go in order and see what the hypothesis that has just emerged from the Centers of Reading Calculation: well, just towards the end of the Christmas holidays (close to the Epiphany) the high pressure could decide to migrate towards Scandinavia, thus favoring the descent of cold air masses from Russia. These very cold currents could enter our country, both from the Bora Gate (Julian Alps), and from the Rhone Valley (south-eastern France)giving life to a cyclonic vortex over Italy. The map that we propose below, referring to the temperatures at 850 hPa (about 1500 meters) foreseen for Epiphany day, shows precisely the possible irruption of very cold air from the Russian lands towards the heart of the Old Continent and then towards Italy (the blue colors in the North indicate values ​​around -5/-7°C below zero).

What would be the consequences? According to the hypothesis just reaffirmed by the latest data available to us, the entry of these Arctic air masses from the Porta della Bora could feed a cyclonic vortex on our seas. In addition to a drastic drop in thermal values, which would return to standards that are decidedly more suited to the period, it is reasonable to expect a more eventful time for the final phase of the holidays, with the risk of rainfall in many regions. At that point it will be necessary to evaluate the temperatures, as it cannot be excluded that it may return snow up to low altitudes or even in the plains: in that case, the northern regions would be favored above all.

