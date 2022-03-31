Weather, April 1st cyclone brings the snow almost to the plain

The forecast tell of a Polar cyclone arriving on 1st April 2022 onItaly with snow almost to the plain! Since April Pisces is common for the first day of the new month, it is immediate to think of a joke of some meteorologist joker. Not so, the disturbance from Northern Norway could be very intense on our country with extreme phenomena for the period.

Weather, temperatures plummet in Italy

The first noteworthy phenomenon will be the collapse of temperatures; this harsh weather will bring in just over 48 hours even subzero levels in the plains, until yesterday the maximums reached 15-20 ° C with peaks of 27 ° C in Sicily.

Weather, snow up to low hill altitudes or locally in the plains

The second phenomenon associated with the First April Polar Cyclone It will be there snow up to altitudes of low hills or locally in the plains: between tomorrow evening and Saturday 2 April the mathematical models predict snow in Piedmont, the northern Apennines and above all Sardinia, Tuscany, Umbria, Lazio up to exceptional altitudes for the period: 200-400 meters. In Sardinia the accumulations of fresh snow on Saturday could be important, beyond 15-20 cm: and just think what a drastic change, from 20-24 ° C of the last 2 days to snow at 500 meters above sea level !!

In practice from one almost summer spring to a harsh winter in early January. Such a cold April 2 has not been recorded for years: last year there were 27 degrees in Milan and 28 ° C in Trento, in 2020 we recorded about 15 ° C widespread while also 2019 showed spring values ​​of 20 ° C. This year we risk seeing the snow almost in the plains on the central Tyrrhenian regions, on the outskirts of Rome, on the Florentine hills!

An April 2 to remember if the Cyclone arriving tomorrow will not be a April Fool.

Snow weather, confirmation in the forecasts

Andrea GarbinatoEditor of the ilmeteo.it site, however, confirms that the forecasts of the models seem to acquire greater reliability with the passing of the hours, getting us closer to the expected event: the snow up to an altitude of 200-400 meters in the center could be a reality. For now, let’s pay attention to the rains, which in the next few hours will still be intense on the Tyrrhenian side and on the North-East.

From umbrellas to après-ski the step will be short, hopefully not slippery. We await the confirmation of this trend, but in the meantime we monitor the progress towards the South of April Fool’s Cyclone which is currently located on Denmark, on the border with Germany.

WEATHER FORECAST ITALY NEXT DAYS

Thursday 31. In the north: rains more intense in the North-East and snow over 1400 meters. In the center: rains almost everywhere and snow on the highest peaks. South: very unstable across all regions, bad weather in Campania.

Friday 1. North: covered with rains, snow over 1000 meters decreasing in the evening up to low hill altitudes. In the center: bad weather on Sardinia, upper Tuscany and inland and southern Lazio with snow in the mountains, down to 900 meters in the evening. In the south: widespread rains.

Saturday 2. In the north: snow at low hills, cold. In the center: bad weather on Sardinia and the Tyrrhenians with snow up to 300 meters. To the south: rains widespread, snow falling up to 800 meters.

Trend. the weather will continue to remain very unstable e cold until Monday, the first screening for the new week indicates the gradual return of the Spring from Tuesday.

