Weather | Photos from HS readers show how the northern lights flared up

August 13, 2024
in World Europe
August 13, 2024
The northern lights were seen on the night between Monday and Tuesday in different parts of Finland.

Northern lights flared up in southern Finland on the night between Monday and Tuesday.

The northern lights were most likely to be seen in the southern and central part of the country, evaluate meteorologist on duty Kaisa Solin for HS on Monday. In addition to the northern lights, you could also see shooting stars in the sky.

HS readers’ photos show the glory of the sky.

Northern lights view from Jätkäsaari towards the center of Helsinki. Picture: Joona Turunen / Reader’s photo

The night before Tuesday, the northern lights blazed colorfully in southern Finland. Picture: Elias Kauppi / Reader’s photo

The northern lights blazed over the marina in Espoo’s Nuottaniemi. Picture: Jaana Kruuti / Reader’s photo

