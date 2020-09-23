Most recently, researchers discovered a cloud of soot and ash particles over Leipzig. A weather phenomenon also seems to be looming over Cologne. The background is devastating.

A milky veil in the sky was last seen in Leipzig.

There are devastating backgrounds behind the weather * phenomenon over Germany.

The veil should also be seen in Cologne.

Cologne – The devastating Forest fires on the west coast of the United States, which have been raging since August, presented the fire brigade with a great challenge. Huge areas of land were in California as well as in neighboring US states Oregon and Washington already destroyed, the fires have already claimed dozens of lives. The west coast sky has been covered in a cloud of smoke for days.

Weather phenomenon: Milky veil over Germany – the background

How “Wetteronline.de” reported that the smoke column of a fire in the State of California reached a record height of 17 kilometers. Through the Jet stream would smoke particles across the Atlantic to Germany be worn, as satellite images from NASA show. The measured values ​​of the confirmed that the haze has already reached Germany Leibniz Institute for Tropospheric Research (TROPOS).

As TROPOS writes in an article on the official homepage, the smoke has followed California since September 11th Germany. TROPOS measuring devices showed a layer of dust that covered Leipzig floated. From a height of ten to twelve kilometers, this has then dropped to five to ten kilometers. As the institute further explained, soot and ash particles can form so-called Clouds of fire to lead.

The heat ultimately ensures that these clouds can rise to great heights. Experts speak of Pyrocumulus and Pyrocumulonimbus cloudswhich can even rise below the stratosphere. “In the upper troposphere and stratosphere, these particles can travel for a long time, similar to the ashes of volcanic eruptions, and with the high-altitude winds they travel long distances over the Continents overcome ”, as Dr. Holger Baars from the Leibniz Institute for Tropospheric Research said. The effects? The sunlight is weakened and ultimately makes its way through you milky sky noticeable.

Weather phenomenon over Germany: Milky veil over Cologne

That could be on Tuesday (September 22nd) Weather phenomenon can be seen in the form of a milky veil over Cologne, among other things "Express.de" reported. However, the phenomenon is not new. At the beginning of the year, the Leibniz Institute for Tropospheric Research was able to recover after the devastating forest fires in Australia the smoke over Chile prove. He had covered more than 10,000 kilometers across the Pacific. Meanwhile there is a forecast for the first snow for Germany.

