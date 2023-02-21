Home page World

From: Helmi Krappitz

Drastic weather change: In Argentina the weather changes from a heat wave to extreme cold. Reason: The weather phenomenon La Niña.

BUENOS AIRES – Argentina has experienced a record-breaking change in weather in the past five days, from extreme heat to extreme cold. According to the national weather service, a daily high of 38.1 degrees Celsius was measured in the capital Buenos Aires last Sunday – and on Thursday it was 7.9 degrees Celsius, the lowest value in February since 1951. According to meteorologists, this drastic change in the weather is related to the Weather phenomenon La Niña together, reports the AFP.

Weather extremes: From heat wave to extreme cold

Earlier this week, Argentina was grappling with the eighth heatwave of the summer, with temperatures soaring to 40 degrees in the center and north of the country. On Friday, however, snow fell on low peaks in the Sierra de la Ventana mountains, some 560 kilometers west of Buenos Aires, for the first time since records began this time of year. In Buenos Aires, the minimum temperature dropped to just four degrees.

Weather phenomenon: The reason for extreme weather is La Niña

According to meteorologist Christian Garavaglia, air masses from Antarctica that flowed from Chile over the Andes to Argentina are responsible for the cold snap. The cause of these “extreme fluctuations” is presumed to be a particularly strong expression of La Niña. Due to the weather phenomenon, the air and soil are much drier – and allow particularly violent temperature changes, as are currently the case in Argentina.

According to the German Weather Service, La Niña around a periodic cooling of sea surface temperature in the central and east-central equatorial Pacific. The phenomenon occurs every three to five years, but can also occur over several years, as is currently the case. In a way, La Niña is the opposite of El Niño – the weather phenomenon that triggers particularly warm temperatures. (HK/AFP)