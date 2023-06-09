Home page World

Researchers see the conditions for 2023 as an “El Niño” year. They even fear that 2024 could be a record year for weather recording.

According to US researchers, the natural weather event El Niño has begun in the Pacific Ocean. This would make the earth, which is increasingly struggling with the consequences of climate change, even warmer. According to the research team, a “Super El Niño” could even set in, so that 2024 could be the hottest year in world history.

2023 is an “El Niño” year: weather phenomenon could have devastating effects on the planet

“It’s picking up now, we’ve had signs of it in our forecasts for several months, but it really looks like it’s going to peak towards the end of this year in terms of intensity,” said Adam Scaife, UK’s head of long-term forecasts Met Office to BBC. The weather event is expected to last until next spring, after which El Niño effects are expected to subside.

In addition, researchers fear the weather phenomenon could be doing its part to help the world skip the dubious milestone of over 1.5C warming. The impact on global weather could also be severe, potentially leading to droughts in Africa and Australia, more rain and precipitation in the southern United States, and a weakening monsoon in India.

Weather phenomenon El Niño: “New record for the global temperature next year plausible”

“A new global temperature record next year is definitely plausible,” Scaife said. “It depends on how big the El Niño is — a big El Niño later this year offers a strong possibility that we’ll set a new global temperature record in 2024.”

The El Niño Southern Oscillation, or ENSO as it is more properly known, has three distinct phases: hot, cold, or neutral, and is the most severe swing in the Earth’s climate system. The hot phase, called El Niño, occurs every two to seven years and causes warm water to surface off the coast of South America, spread across the ocean, and push significant amounts of heat into the atmosphere.

Hot phase of the weather event is imminent: “El Niño conditions prevail”

Record warm years, including 2016, the world’s hottest on record, typically occur in the year after a strong El Niño event. Weather authorities around the world use different criteria to decide when this hot phase is imminent.

What happens during an El Niño? El Niño is a climate phenomenon that occurs every two to seven years in the Pacific. A change in air and sea currents throws the weather into turmoil. Side effects of the weather event are often droughts and forest fires, heavy precipitation and floods.

For scientists in the US, their definition means that the ocean must be 0.5°C hotter than normal for a month, the atmosphere must respond to that heat, and there must be evidence the event is ongoing. These conditions were met in May. In a statement, the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said “El Niño conditions are in place.”

“It’s a very weak signal. But we believe we are seeing these conditions now and that they will continue to worsen,” Michelle L’Heureux, a researcher at NOAA, told the BBC. “Our weekly reading is actually 0.8°C for the past week, which is even stronger.”

Possible “Super El Niño” 2023: The probability of the weather phenomenon is 25 percent

The researchers assume that the probability that this weather event will exceed the mean strength by the end of 2023 is 84%. In addition, the team estimates there is a one in four chance of this event exceeding 2°C at its peak, putting it in the region of a “super El Niño.” The effects of the El Niño eruption, which has its counterpart in La Niña, will likely occur a few months later, but will be felt around the world.

According to experience, this upcoming weather event will have high human and economic costs. For example, the strong El Niño in 1997-98 cost over US$5 trillion and claimed around 23,000 lives from storms and floods. Also in 2020, El Niño threatened to have dramatic consequences.