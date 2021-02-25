The weather is strange these days. 20 degrees and full spring in February followed a winter landscape every week. Now the next weather phenomenon is just around the corner.

Spring came surprisingly quickly after the onset of winter in early February, but most of them were happy about 20 degrees and plenty of sun. A curious weather phenomenon is now supposed to drive out the high weather in Germany, however RUHR24.de* reported.

At the On Thursday night (February 25th) the weather should rain blood to Germany and North Rhine-Westphalia* bring. The desert dust has been hanging in the atmosphere since last week, creating a reddish, hazy sky. The incoming weather change, including rain, washes off the partly reddish dust. * RUHR24.de is part of the Ippen digital network.