Weather phenomena | Can the same lightning strike be heard from the center of Helsinki to Tuusula? According to the meteorologist, yes

The southwest wind blowing at the time of the lightning strike could have carried a strong sound with it.

FLASH struck on Saturday morning near Helsinki’s Herttoniemi metro station, accompanied by a loud bang. The sound aroused a lot of wonder among HS readers.

“I was with my daughter at Tuusulanjärvi at that exact time, and a single low, but loud rumbling could be heard all the way there,” it was said in the comment field of the news.

Can the thunder of lightning that hit the center of Helsinki be heard as far as Lake Tuusulanjärvi, almost 40 kilometers away?

“Is that possible? At the time of the morning lightning, there was at least a southwesterly wind. The sound can be carried along with it”, confirms the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Jani Parviainen.

My voice another factor could explain the long-range.

“The sound could have traveled with a low-moving thunder cloud, someone’s journey in a completely different direction at the same time as a lightning strike. The sound can therefore move either with the wind or with the cloud,” says Parviainen.

According to Parviainen, the lightning that startled on Saturday was ground lightning. As the name suggests, it means a lightning strike that hits the ground or water.

“However, based on this information, I cannot say for sure whether it was a separate event at Tuusulanjärvi or the same sound,” Parviainen adds.

Lightning other effects were also discussed in the comments.

“That lightning strike blew out the lights at least in Kallio and Itä-Pasila,” described one reader.

“In Puotharju, the electricity also went out for less than a second in a flash of lightning,” says another.

Parviainen explains that the flapping is caused by a power surge.

“When lightning strikes, there is a huge current spike in the electricity grid. It can momentarily affect a component, such as a transformer,” he says.

SEVERAL readers previously contacted HS about a lightning strike that was described as really strong.

Head of HS’s cultural department Aino Miikkulainen was walking past Herttoniemi metro station when lightning struck.

“We were very shaken, as if a bomb had exploded,” he described.

According to Miikkulainen, lightning struck at 10:28. The sounds of the explosion were heard only once, followed by a “vague crackle”.

Also walked in Herttoniemi Annika Redsven witnessed lightning. He was in Herttoniemi at the corner of the restaurant Bella Marina when he saw a white flash and heard a crash.