Sunday, July 30, 2023
Weather phenomena | According to witnesses, a tornado raged in Lempäälä: Apple trees fell, roof tiles dripped

July 29, 2023
In Lempäälä there was probably a thrombus or torrential downpour on Saturday night. Morning magazine According to the eyewitness who contacted us, the thrombus caused damage in Lempäälä in Moisionaukea.

I live in Lempäälä Jonna Jokinen according to the trombi, among other things, a brick flew from the roof of the house and a hatch on the border of the roof to the ground. Trombi also felled the neighbor’s apple trees.

“Shocked, we watched what was happening. Cushions flew across yards and apple trees planted ten years ago fell from the neighbor’s yard. It hit just right,” Jokinen says to Aamulehte.

The rescue service was alerted at around 20:20 about a major damage prevention task in Lempäälä. Five units were dispatched to the scene.

Damage caused by a possible thrombus in Lempäälä. Picture: Jussi Saarinen / Aamulehti

According to witnesses, the thrombus or surge caused damage in Lempäälä and felled trees, among other things. Picture: Jonna Jokinen

