Weather Permanent snow cover fell in southern Finland and according to the Meteorologist there may be a “snow cannon phenomenon” ahead – Send your snow picture to HS

The snow cannon phenomenon may bring abundant snow showers to the south coast next week.

Southern Finns can dig sledges and skis out of the wigs of the warehouse, as the snow cover seems to remain on the ground at least until the end of next week.

Sun glimpses are also expected from the beginning of the week.

Snow had already been plowed from Helsinki’s Asema Square on Sunday morning into a large pile.­

“The snow isn’t going anywhere for a long time now, it’s not a concern,” says the meteorologist on duty Petteri Pyykkö From the Finnish Meteorological Institute.

On Sunday, the snowfall in Uusimaa will end by evening, possibly as early as three or four in the afternoon.

There is not much snow left during the day, no more than a few cents.

During Saturday and Sunday morning, snow has fallen in various parts of Uusimaa from five to more than ten centimeters. In Mäntsälä’s Hirvihaara, snow had accumulated 15 cents a day.

The cars had been snow-covered near Puotila metro station in Helsinki on Sunday morning.­

To southern Finland in the early part of the week there will be rainy weather. On Monday, the temperature on the coast is zero, inland slightly on the frost side.

On Tuesday we get a couple of degrees to the frost side and on Wednesday we feel about -5 degrees. The sun can also appear in the early days of the week.

Across the country, the weather is winter next week. The snow layer is missing only in parts of Southwest Finland, Satakunta and Åland. In Lapland, frost can be tense and even fall below -25 degrees.

On call According to meteorologist Petteri Pyykö, next Thursday and Friday, the direction and speed of the wind will be such that a natural “snow cannon phenomenon” may arise on the coast of Helsinki. It can bring with it heavy snow showers.

“Cold air masses come from the east to the open Gulf of Finland. Heat and moisture evaporate from the water into the atmosphere. Then snow clouds form, which can be heavy snow, local and difficult to predict, ”says Pyykkö.

The driving warning is valid until Sunday afternoon. From the beginning of the week, the driving weather in Southern Finland looks like a typical winter weather, no separate warnings about road slipperiness have been issued so far.

“According to the European Center for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts, winter weather seems to continue into the second half of January,” says Pyykkö.

On Saturday night, a few cents of snow covered the most enthusiastic skiers, and a trail was created in Kallio Franzén Park in Helsinki.­

The sled was a convenient means of transportation in the scenery of Helsinki’s Senate Square on Saturday night.­

Snow covered the streets in Helsinki’s Puotila on Sunday morning.­

