Thursday, January 13, 2022
Weather Pedestrians risk slipping in much of the country on Thursday, driving poor in the east

January 12, 2022
There will be rain, sleet and snow.

12.1. 19:31

Lauha the weather brings the risk of slipping to pedestrians in much of the country by Thursday. In addition, driving conditions are poor in the eastern part of Finland.

The Finnish Meteorological Institute issued a warning about poor pedestrian weather in the western part of Northern Ostrobothnia and in all provinces south of it. There will be rain, sleet and snow.

The driving warning is valid on Thursday in Kainuu and in the provinces of eastern Finland to the south.

All sea areas will be light on Thursday.

.
