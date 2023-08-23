Between today and tomorrow the anticyclone Nero will reach maximum power over Italy with the African decline peak. According to the weather forecast, temperatures will skyrocket above the average for the period by 5-8°C. Antonio Sanò, founder of the site www.iLMeteo.it until the weekend leaves no room for hopes of cool and rain. At least until Sunday 27 Nero will dictate the law not only on Italy, but also on a large part of Europefrom the Iberian Peninsula to the Black Sea.

After smashing the record of the freezing point (which exceeded 5300m in the Alps) the apex of the heat wave could also bring down some maximum temperature records, for the period, in some cities, such as Florence, Milan and Rome. Between 20 and 23 August, 38-39°C reached these three capital cities only in 2000 and 2007 in the Capital, in 2012 in Milan Linate and in 2011 in Florence. In the coming days these values ​​could be reached or even exceeded. The rest of the Centre-North will travel at a widespread 37-39°C, a few degrees less in the South instead.

The weather forecast up to Saturday 26 is now monotonous to display given that the days will be almost photocopies: prevailing sun, intensifying heat, weak winds, calm and warm seas and rare thunderstorms on the Alpine borders and on the southern reliefs.

In addition to the daytime heat, you will have to deal with the tropical nights, i.e. with values ​​that just before dawn will not drop below 22-23°C over most cities. Add a sultry climate and physical discomfort will be really dangerous, especially for the most fragile people such as the elderly, children and those suffering from some particular pathology.

But we want to give you some good news. The situation seems to change radically from the weekend and precisely from Sunday 27. The anticyclone Nerone will suddenly lose strength for the descent towards the Mediterranean basin of cooler air, brought by the cyclone Poppeaa vortex that will activate over the British Isles.

The entry and the collision between the cooler air and the pre-existing hot one will create the ideal conditions for the development and the outbreak of violent storms accompanied by the fearsome phenomenon of hail. The frozen beans could be truly exceptional in size.

So from Sunday the storms from the Alps will descend in leopard spots towards the plains of Piedmont and Lombardy and then move towards evening and night also on those of the Northeast. To follow there will be the long-awaited thermal collapse. In fact, temperatures could drop even 12-15°C compared to these days. Finally, with the start of next week, fresh air with annexed thunderstorms will also reach Central Italy while the South will still be waiting.

IN DETAIL

Wednesday 23rd. In the north: all sun, intense heat and some thunderstorms in the Dolomites. In the middle: sun and scorching heat. In the south: sunny.

Thursday 24. In the north: very hot, sultry and isolated thunderstorms on the borders of Piedmont. In the centre: up to 39°C in Tuscany, sun everywhere. In the south: sun and heat.

Friday 25. In the north: lots of sun, lots of heat. In the middle: sun everywhere, persistent heat. In the south: sunny.

Trend: super hot even on Saturday, then everything changes.