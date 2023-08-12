Weather | Part of the country may see shooting stars from the Perseids next night

The night between Saturday and Sunday is the best time to see the Perseids. The moon doesn’t affect the display.

Next at night you should direct your eyes to the sky if you want to see a lot of shooting stars, says the astronomical association Ursa in its press release. In terms of weather, the best views are available in southern Finland and the eastern part of the country. Further north of Oulu, it is too bright to see the shooting stars well.

In western Finland, north of Satakunta, there are clouds in the sky, through which it is difficult to see on the sky screen.

According to Ursa, the night between Saturday and Sunday is a particularly good time to observe the starry sky. The Perseid meteor shower is often one of the most spectacular of the year, and meteors can be seen for up to 60 hours at their best.

Perseids may remain in the sky for a while, and some may appear reddish. Flying stars typically hit the atmosphere at a speed of about 60 kilometers per second. The meteors get their name from the constellation Perseus, from which direction the shooting stars come. In August, Perseus is at its highest in the sky at dawn, and therefore the Perseids are most visible at that time.

Next i.e. on the night between Sunday and Monday it will be clear again in the east, it will be cloudy in the west and north at night, says Foreca’s meteorologist on duty Ilkka Alanko.

The weather will continue to be a bit unstable over the weekend. On Sunday, it will be cloudy in the westernmost part of the country, it will rain near the west coast and in the north. It is sunny and cloudy from Uusilda to Kainu.

The temperature is mostly 18-20 degrees, slightly warmer in the south and east. In Eastern Finland, temperatures can reach 25 degrees.

On Monday, there will be variable cloudiness, and afternoon showers are possible in different parts of the country. The frequency of afternoon showers will shift northward on Tuesday.

“Every day there seems to be rain somewhere, and due to the low pressure starting on Wednesday, the rain will become more frequent. No place remains completely without rain”, Alanko assesses.

Although it is sunny between the rain showers. The temperature remains at twenty degrees on the roads, but the rains lower the temperature.