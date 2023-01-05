Weather | Pakkanen keeps Finland in its grip, but heat records have been broken in Central Europe

In the Alps, ski resorts have had to close their slopes due to the lack of snow.

Size Finland is in the grip of freezing temperatures, but in Central Europe almost summer weather has prevailed in the middle of winter. Christmas and New Year’s holidays were the warmest in statistical history in many countries, reports news agency Reuters.

Right on New Year’s Day, the January heat record was measured by the BBC by in no less than eight countries: the Netherlands, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Poland, Denmark, the Czech Republic and Belarus. In addition, regional records were set in three countries: France, Germany and Ukraine.

In the Alps ski resorts have had to close their slopes due to the lack of snow. In Germany, temperatures over 20 degrees have been measured on the days of the turn of the year, and in south-west France almost 25 degrees. In Bilbao in the Basque Country, the light barrier broke, although the northern coast of Spain is known for its freezing winter rains.

“The weather is beautiful for cycling, but we know that the planet is burning, as it were. So we enjoy this, but at the same time we are scared”, French tourist Joana Host said in Bilbao to Reuters.

Researchers are still figuring out the weather mechanisms behind the exceptional heat cycle, but it fits with a series of exceptional heat cycles observed around the world in recent years that the scientific community believes can be explained by human-accelerated climate change.

Warmth is helping European countries in the midst of an energy crisis, but the unusual weather has major disadvantages for plants and animals, as the warmth can make them more active, and new frosts can be their fate.

Director of the Pierre-Simon Laplace Institute from France Robert Vautard note that according to Reuters, although the warmest was in the period from 30 December to 2. January, the mild period has lasted a couple of weeks and continues.

In addition to Finland, it is cold in Scandinavia and Russia.