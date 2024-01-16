Weather | Pakkanen is especially good for certain household chores – Do at least these couple of things now

Long ventilation in freezing weather destroys any dust mites from blankets and mattresses and freshens the textiles.

Helsinki intensifying frost and northerly wind have been predicted for the region these days. Department of Meteorology a frost warning is in effect on Tuesday in several provinces.

Now you should also take advantage of the frost.

“Pakkanen is a good, ecological cleaning assistant,” says Marttaliito's household advice expert Niina Silander.

Now would be a good opportunity to put, for example, blankets and mattresses outside to air out.

“24-hour ventilation at at least 18 degrees below zero destroys any dust mites and freshens the textiles,” says Silander.

On the other hand, carpets can be washed with snow to remove dirt and freshen them up. Snow washing is especially suitable for rag rugs, but also for fur rugs and even rugs.

On the other hand, it is not suitable, for example, for carpets containing glue or other sensitive materials, according to Silander.

First, sand and loose dust are vacuumed from the carpet. Then it is taken out.

“It is important to let the carpet cool down for at least ten minutes. A warm carpet may melt the snow enough that it sticks to the carpet and then wets the floor,” says Silander.

The cooled mat is spread on clean snow and snow is shoveled on top. After that, the snow is brushed away.

Hair rugs can be lightly tamped and shaken. For Ryijy, simply refreshing in the snow is enough.

“If the carpets feel damp after washing, let them dry before spreading them on the floor,” advises Silander.

Freezing weather also ideal for airing woolen clothes and woolen jackets, for example. Ventilation freshens clothes and extends their washing interval and service life.

Children's soft toys can also be aired in freezing temperatures.

“The frost doesn't kill bacteria, but it refreshes,” says Silander.

The frost is also a good time to thaw the freezer.

According to Silander, now is also a good time to do an inventory in the freezer, when the Christmas food has been eaten and last summer's berry and mushroom harvest has already dwindled.

“You can put the frozen food on the balcony while it's thawing, as long as you make sure that birds or other animals can't touch it,” says Silander.

According to Silander, the freezer should be defrosted at least once a year.

“The freezer should be defrosted if half a centimeter of frost has accumulated. A centimeter-thick layer of frost already starts to hinder the operation of the machine and consumes extra energy,” says Silander.

According to him, frost accumulates the more the freezer is used and the more often the door is opened. You can avoid fogging if you cool the food properly before freezing.

“Warm food should never be put in the freezer. With these climates, you can cool and even freeze the food on the balcony before putting it in the freezer,” says Silander.

Some even dry laundry in freezing temperatures.

“You can put the laundry on a drying rack and lift the entire rack onto the balcony. Laundry should be kept outside for a day,” says Silander.

When laundry freezes, moisture evaporates from it. Some moisture remains on icy textiles, but it evaporates quickly inside.

According to Silanderi, the drying of clothes is based on the change of shape of physics, i.e. sublimation.

“It produces particularly fresh and good-smelling laundry. Many people think that laundry dried this way is also smoother.”

According to him, freezing works best for sheets and cotton clothes, for example, and not so much for thick fabrics, such as terry towels.