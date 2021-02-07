The railway is setting up overnight accommodations for stranded travelers in several cities, dangerous freezing rain sets in in North Rhine-Westphalia, parts of Lower Saxony are sinking in snow. An overview of the current developments regarding the harsh onset of winter in northern Germany.

Düsseldorf: blowing snow on Autobahn 44 at the level of the exit to the airport

I.n parts of North Rhine-Westphalia had a dangerous Saturday night ice rain used. At first, however, there were only very small hailstones, said a meteorologist from the German Weather Service in Essen on Saturday evening. Only in Siegerland did the weather experts estimate the risk to be very high and warned of widespread black ice.

From Siegerland, the freezing rain stretches at night in a broad strip over Wuppertal and Düsseldorf to the Dutch border. In this area, at least locally, slippery surfaces can be expected, said the weather service.

It could become much more critical in the course of the night further north in NRW. For the region from the Lippe district via Bielefeld and Paderborn to Münster and Unna, the weather service warned of heavy snowfall from 9 p.m. and of extremely heavy snowdrifts from midnight.

Because of the expected heavy onset of winter, the railway organized according to its own information in Münster and several other cities Accommodation options for stranded travelers. This will prepare you if customers can no longer reach their destination by train because of the extreme weather, said a spokeswoman on Saturday evening. The service staff at the stations has also been strengthened. In addition, they want to help travelers with taxi vouchers to possibly reach their destination.

Before leaving, travelers should definitely find out whether their train is running – either on the Internet, in the train app or on the specially set up hotline 08000/996633. The railway had already warned in advance that the expected onset of winter could lead to restrictions in rail traffic. People should adhere to the warning from the German Weather Service and stay at home if possible, said a spokeswoman.

Heavy snowfall hits the south of Lower Saxony

In the south of Lower Saxony around Göttingen, the expected heavier snowfall began on Saturday evening. “It’s slowly snowing in,” said a spokesman for the Göttingen autobahn police at around 10.30pm.

The Traffic management center in Hanover issued to 10 p.m. a warning for all of Lower Saxony. There is danger from it Slippery roads, slippery snow, snowfall and drifting snow. This also applies to the motorways. Drivers should drive particularly carefully.

The German Weather Service (DWD) spoke of an “extraordinary onset of winter”.

“The highway maintenance depots are really challenged,” said a spokesman for the Göttingen highway police about the situation at night on the A7 highway. There is little traffic on the way. But the strong wind immediately creates snowdrifts. On the Laubacher Berg, the steep incline at the beginning of the Kassel Mountains, a dangerous goods transporter got stuck.

In the regional traffic of Deutsche Bahn around Hanover main station, the train cancellations increased from midnight. The DB had already canceled several long-distance connections in northern Germany as a precaution, including the Intercitys from Bremen to Norddeich Mole. In contrast, the regional rail operator Metronom in Lower Saxony assumed that it would be able to use its routes on Sunday morning.

A crisp minus seven degrees

The temperature in Lower Saxony should drop to four to eight degrees of frost on Sunday night. A crisp minus seven degrees were expected for the day.

In Uelzen there were several accidents on the snow-covered streets on Sunday night. “We had extreme snow drifts in some areas, because no car came through,” said a police spokeswoman early on Sunday morning. Some smaller streets therefore had to be temporarily closed.

The snow removal service was then on the way and cleared the roads from snow. According to the police, there have been several minor ice accidents in the Uelzen area. Among other things, a car hit a traffic island. Another car came off the slippery road and landed in a ditch. Nobody was injured.

Accidents on slippery roads

Heavy snowfalls resulted in Thuringia in many places Accidents on slippery roads. But it mostly remained with sheet metal damage, it said on Saturday evening from the situation center of the state police headquarters. A total of more than 70 accidents were reported between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m.

A few trucks were parked across the Autobahn, for example on Autobahn 4 near Erfurt. In the district of Hildburghausen, a car crashed between Rappelsdorf and Zollbrück earlier in the afternoon. According to the information, four inmates were seriously injured. The damage was put at 15,000 euros.