Weather On Wednesday, temperatures above 20 degrees were measured for the first time in a year

On Wednesday Temperatures above 20 degrees were measured in Finland for the first time this year.

The Finnish Meteorological Institute says that the 20.7 degrees measured at the Nuuksio measuring station in Espoo was the highest reading this year. The temperature rose to more than 20 degrees at several measuring stations in southern Finland. In Lapland, on the other hand, it was still very cold and with only a few degrees of heat.

Thursday night clouds are expected in the west of the country and some showers at night, the Finnish Meteorological Institute website predicts. The day is rainy and partly clear. The highest temperature of the day is 14-20 degrees.

According to a forecast prepared by the Finnish Meteorological Institute on Wednesday evening seven, there will be light or moderate winds from the west in the western part of the country on Thursday, but from the morning there will be winds between north and east.

Weather forecast according to the eastern part of the country on Thursday it will be partly cloudy or mostly cloudy. At night it is clear in the northern part of the area, more cloudy in the south and showers. The lowest temperature during the night was from zero to six degrees, during the day it is 9–15 degrees warm. In the east there is a light or moderate west wind, from night there is a north wind.

Terrestrial in the northern part it will be mostly rain on thursday and in the southern and western part of the area it will gradually clear, elsewhere it will be more cloudy. The highest temperature of the day is 5–12 degrees, in northern Lapland two to five degrees. There is a light to moderate north-west wind in the north.

The nights are cold in the north, according to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, as the temperature was forecast to be between zero and seven degrees below zero the night before Thursday.

The forest fire warning issued to Southwest Finland, Satakunta and Åland on Wednesday is also valid on Thursday. Flood Warning is valid in Pudasjärvi and Kuusamo until Saturday.