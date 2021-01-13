No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Weather On Wednesday morning, a snowstorm and traffic chaos are expected to continue

admin by admin
January 13, 2021
in World
0
0
SHARES
5
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

As snowfall continues, bus and tram traffic in particular may continue to be in difficulty.

Snowstorm is expected to continue in the metropolitan area on Wednesday morning, and motorists should be prepared for bad driving conditions.

On Wednesday day, however, the situation is likely to ease.

“On Wednesday, the worst situation for the weather is in the morning. During the day, the rain is already light, and in the afternoon there will be little snow, ”said the Foreca meteorologist on duty. Kristian Roine on Tuesday afternoon.

After the snowfall ends, cold air quickly spreads from the north to southern Finland as well.

Wednesday morning is not yet particularly cold, but by evening the frost will intensify in the Helsinki metropolitan area around ten minus degrees.

Tuesday gusts of wind and a heavy snowstorm caused traffic chaos. In public transport, bus and tram traffic faced particular difficulties, and it is good to be prepared for similar problems on Wednesday mornings.

“Shifts are missed or at least delayed. The snowfall has been promised to continue, so you can expect similar problems on Wednesday, ”said Tapio Tolmunen HSL’s communications.

There were also several sheet metal crashes in Tuesday morning commuting, although traffic volumes were moderate. On Wednesday, special attention should continue to be paid to traffic.

Helsinki the rescue service also warned people on Tuesday of snow loads accumulating on the roofs.

On-call firefighter Sami Lindberg said that snow had started to form on the roofs in the center of Helsinki in a dangerous way.

“There might be heavy snow coming down from there.”

.

Tags:
admin

admin

Related Posts

Next Post

Russian military medics provided assistance to 250 residents of Mardakert in NKR

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.