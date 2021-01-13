Weather On Wednesday morning, a snowstorm and traffic chaos are expected to continue

As snowfall continues, bus and tram traffic in particular may continue to be in difficulty.

Snowstorm is expected to continue in the metropolitan area on Wednesday morning, and motorists should be prepared for bad driving conditions.

On Wednesday day, however, the situation is likely to ease.

“On Wednesday, the worst situation for the weather is in the morning. During the day, the rain is already light, and in the afternoon there will be little snow, ”said the Foreca meteorologist on duty. Kristian Roine on Tuesday afternoon.

After the snowfall ends, cold air quickly spreads from the north to southern Finland as well.

Wednesday morning is not yet particularly cold, but by evening the frost will intensify in the Helsinki metropolitan area around ten minus degrees.

Tuesday gusts of wind and a heavy snowstorm caused traffic chaos. In public transport, bus and tram traffic faced particular difficulties, and it is good to be prepared for similar problems on Wednesday mornings.

“Shifts are missed or at least delayed. The snowfall has been promised to continue, so you can expect similar problems on Wednesday, ”said Tapio Tolmunen HSL’s communications.

There were also several sheet metal crashes in Tuesday morning commuting, although traffic volumes were moderate. On Wednesday, special attention should continue to be paid to traffic.

Helsinki the rescue service also warned people on Tuesday of snow loads accumulating on the roofs.

On-call firefighter Sami Lindberg said that snow had started to form on the roofs in the center of Helsinki in a dangerous way.

“There might be heavy snow coming down from there.”