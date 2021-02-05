Weather On the weekend, the weather is milder than expected – a dozen degrees of frost are promised for the Helsinki Metropolitan Area and the sun is visible

Over the weekend, the weather is pretty similar across the country: about ten degrees or a little more during the day. The sun can shine.

5.2. 12:49

Week has passed in cold weather all the way to southern Finland. Earlier forecasts also promised brisk frosts of around 16–17 degrees for the Helsinki metropolitan area over the weekend.

As the weekend approaches, the forecast frost readings have dropped slightly, which may be good news for many who are planning a skiing or outdoor trip for the weekend.

“At the moment, it looks like daytime temperatures would be ten degrees in the ears, maybe just under ten degrees on Sunday,” says the meteorologist on duty Eveliina Tuovinen From the Finnish Meteorological Institute.

“It’s pretty much caught up in the cloud. In this type of weather, in severe frost weather, it’s cloudiness is harder to predict. If it’s clearer, the frost may be a little tighter, but if the cloud comes on, it may be a little milder. ”

The weekend the nights are clearly colder. After a night, temperatures can be around 15 degrees in the morning, even on the south coast. In the northern parts of Uusimaa, the meter can be close to 20 degrees below zero in the morning. As the day progresses, the weather condenses.

On the weekend the wind is moderate. The sun also appears.

“Right now, it looks like Saturday would be a sunnier day than Sunday. Sunday looks pretty cloudy, but it remains to be seen what it will be like in the end, ”Tuovinen says.

Meteorological The department’s forecasts for the weekend show the weather in the whole country roughly similar to that in southern Finland.

“There are no big differences in temperatures at the moment. And in the whole country, Saturday would seem to be a sunnier day than Sunday, ”Tuovinen says.