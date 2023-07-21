Friday, July 21, 2023
Weather | On the weekend it rains and shines, the heat hurts to twenty degrees at the top

July 21, 2023
in World Europe
On Friday, there will be showers in the southern and central parts of the country.

For the weekend there will be both rain and sun.

On Friday, there will be rain showers in the southern and central parts of the country, says the Finnish Meteorological Institute. In addition, a more uniform rainfall area extends from North Karelia to Western Lapland. By the way, the weather is quite sunny, and the temperature is around 20 degrees at its highest. In eastern and northern Lapland, temperatures are around 10–15 degrees.

On Saturday, a more uniform area of ​​rain will move towards the south and there may be showers elsewhere. In the south, the daytime temperature is around 20 degrees and in the north around 15 degrees.

There will also be local showers on Sunday. According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, the temperatures are slightly lower than usual at this time in July.

