Weather | On Sunday, the warm reading was delayed a bit – In the beginning week, rain and thunder showers

The weekend rush still lasts until Monday.

21.5. 18:45

Sundays has been spent in sunny weather all over Finland. The heat has also eased, but it has not gone over the heat limit.

“At the moment, the highest reading is from Ylivieska airport, 23.6 degrees,” said the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Pinja Rauhamäki before five in the early evening on Sunday.

According to Rauhamäki, temperatures of 20 degrees have been measured as far as Lapland.

On Monday, the heather line may be disturbed in southwestern Finland around Turku.

In general, the weather on Monday will be similar to Sunday, if not even warmer.

About to start during the week, wetter air will begin to flow into Finland and rain and thunderstorms will become more common.

By Tuesday evening, Rain showers can already occur throughout the country.

The rain may also be accompanied by thunder on Tuesday, especially in the eastern parts of the country and around Oulu, Rauhamäki said.

With the rains, the dryness of the terrain could possibly begin to ease.

At the moment, many areas are warned of the danger of grass fires or a forest fire warning is in effect.

On Sunday The hydrologists of the Finnish Environment Institute told on Twitter, that in Tornio and Ylitornio the water level of Tornionjoki has risen by about 30 centimeters since Saturday and will continue to rise. Instead, the water level in the field has started to fall.

Hydrologists by the water level in Tornio and Ylitornio is predicted to rise to the level of the 1968 flood, which corresponds to a flood that occurs approximately once every hundred years.

On Saturday, water rose on highway 21 in Ylitornio, and detour arrangements were made.