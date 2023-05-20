Weather | On Sunday, the temperature can reach up to 24 degrees

In Lapland, the water level has reached its peak in many places.

Sundays is celebrated in Finland in widely sunny and clear weather, says the Finnish Meteorological Institute. It is cloudy in Northern Lapland and there may be some rain during the day.

Temperatures range widely between 19 and 23 degrees, even 24 degrees may be reached, says the meteorologist on duty Juha Tuomala.

“The temperatures are slightly lower in the direction of Lapland, where there is more cloud cover. In the northernmost part of Lapland, temperatures may remain at 15-16 degrees,” says Tuomala.

Forest and grass fire warnings have been widely issued for Sunday. When a forest or grass fire warning is in effect, no open fires are allowed.

In Lapland the flood situation is easing to the extent that the water level has reached its peak in many places.

“In Kittilä, it would seem that the rise of the water level is stopping. Some water rose on Sodankyläntie, but the road did not have to be closed. The flows in the Ounasjoki above Kittilä have already started to decrease, which means that the situation in Kittilä seems to be quite calm at the moment,” says Lapland’s ely center’s leading water economics expert Niina Karjalainen.

According to Karjalainen, it seems that the rise of the water in Muonio and Kolar has also stopped and is slowly turning downward. The water level has also been rising in Pello, but according to Karjalainen, the rise there seems to be at its peak at the moment and slowly declining.

“The flood wave is heading towards Ylitornio and Tornio. Now in Ylitornio, there in the Aavasaksa area, water has risen on highway 21 and there are detour arrangements,” says Karjalainen.

Karjalainen estimates that the water level in the lower part of Torniojoki would start to fall during the next week.

“Here, over the course of Saturday and Sunday, we’ll see if something bigger starts to happen there in Ylitornio or Tornio. At the moment, at least, no major damage is expected.”