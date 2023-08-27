Sunday, August 27, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Weather | On Sunday, it will thunder and rain heavily in the southern and western parts of the country

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 27, 2023
in World Europe
0
Weather | On Sunday, it will thunder and rain heavily in the southern and western parts of the country

More than 30 millimeters of rain per hour was measured in the morning in the direction of Hanko.

On Sunday thunder and rain in the southern and western parts of the country in some places, says the Finnish Meteorological Institute.

More than 30 millimeters of rain per hour was measured in the morning in the direction of Hanko.

In the direction of Varsinais-Suomen and Satakunta, the weather starts to clear up a bit. The rain front is moving inland.

There will still be showers in the western part of the country. There will be a chance of thunderstorms that will weaken after the afternoon.

The Finnish Meteorological Institute has issued a severe thunderstorm warning and a rain warning for Satakunta, Uudellemaa, Kanta-Hämee and Varsinais-Suomi.

From the eastern part of the country to Western Lapland, the weather is dusty.

#Weather #Sunday #thunder #rain #heavily #southern #western #parts #country

See also  Security policy The U.S.-Russia Diplomacy Super Week began with “difficult” discussions and very low expectations
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
In the video, this is how the Saudi Al Hilal players welcomed Neymar

In the video, this is how the Saudi Al Hilal players welcomed Neymar

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result