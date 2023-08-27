Weather | On Sunday, it will thunder and rain heavily in the southern and western parts of the country

More than 30 millimeters of rain per hour was measured in the morning in the direction of Hanko.

On Sunday thunder and rain in the southern and western parts of the country in some places, says the Finnish Meteorological Institute.

In the direction of Varsinais-Suomen and Satakunta, the weather starts to clear up a bit. The rain front is moving inland.

There will still be showers in the western part of the country. There will be a chance of thunderstorms that will weaken after the afternoon.

The Finnish Meteorological Institute has issued a severe thunderstorm warning and a rain warning for Satakunta, Uudellemaa, Kanta-Hämee and Varsinais-Suomi.

From the eastern part of the country to Western Lapland, the weather is dusty.