Weather | On Sunday, it will be very windy in different parts of Finland – the capital region will be spared from the worst gusts

Weather|A strong wind will test Finland on Sunday. The worst gusts hit the west coast and the east.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Strong winds are expected in various parts of Finland on Sunday. The wind will pick up in the night between Saturday and Sunday. There is no reason to fear extensive damage, but garden furniture and poorly secured tents may fly.

On Sunday strong winds are expected in different parts of Finland.

A concentration of low pressure will cause the wind to pick up during the night between Saturday and Sunday. The wind starts to be at its strongest during Sunday morning, says the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Nina Karusto.

The gusts shake the west coast cities like Rauma, Pori and Vaasa the worst. It can also be very windy in the lake areas of Eastern Finland, Karusto lists.

It may not be possible to reach full storm readings, but individual Gusts can reach up to 20 meters per second. The Finnish Meteorological Institute’s warning map shows wind warnings in yellow for almost the entire area of ​​Finland.

From the strong wind despite this, according to Karusto, there is no reason to fear extensive damage.

“Some trees may fall in the east or west, but these are local damages,” he says.

At the same time, however, Karusto warns that during the festival weekend poorly fastened tents may fly away. You should also keep an eye on garden furniture.

In addition to wind, rain is forecast for the day, which makes the weather challenging. The intensity of the storms varies, and at the same time the wind gusts are trying.

“That’s where holding an umbrella can feel awkward.”

The capital region can be reached more easily according to Karusto, because between Uudenmaa and Häme there is an area with slightly weaker wind.

The wind is still strong in places, and individual Gusts can blow 15 meters per second.

“Yes, that day feels windy even in Helsinki,” says Karusto.