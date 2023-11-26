Weather | On Sunday, a thick snowdrift will move over Helsinki

The snowfall area moves slowly towards the sea. Freezing temperatures are expected in the capital region for the whole of next week.

to Helsinki snow cover is expected on Sunday, says the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Pia Isolahteenmäki. Cold freezing snow may accumulate a few centimeters quickly.

A heavy snowfall area rose from the Gulf of Finland to the coast on Sunday morning, and is slowly moving west. The snowfall is expected to continue for two to three hours, during which it will move back towards the sea. Sake cravings can ease up even earlier.

For the capital region freezing temperatures can be expected for the whole of next week, says Isolähteenmäki.

The cold has been at its worst since the beginning of the week – on Monday the meter will show around ten degrees below zero, but due to the increasing wind it may feel as if it is closer to 20 degrees below zero outside.

On Tuesday, the snow will sweep over Helsinki again, but the freezing temperatures will be slightly milder than on Monday, and on Wednesday there will be only a few degrees of freezing.

According to Isolahteenmäki, a snow cover of 5–10 centimeters will accumulate in the southern and central parts of Finland during the week.