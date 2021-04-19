Weather On Monday, the spring heat record was broken again: 18.3 degrees in Kruunupyy

According to statistics from the Finnish Meteorological Institute, the all-time heat record for April is 25.5 degrees.

On Monday this year’s heat record was broken when mercury climbed to 18.3 degrees in Kruunupyy in Ostrobothnia. The Finnish Meteorological Institute told Twitter about the second heat record this spring.

Monday was warm, especially in the western part of the country, where temperatures were widely above 16 degrees. Elsewhere in Finland, temperatures above 10 degrees were mainly enjoyed.

The latest heat record for this spring was measured on Saturday, when there were 18 degrees in Kaarina in Southwest Finland.

April however, its temperatures have been quite normal. According to statistics from the Finnish Meteorological Institute, the all-time heat record for April is 25.5 degrees. The record was measured in Jyväskylä on April 27, 1921.

The warm and sunny weather will continue for the next day throughout the country, the Finnish Meteorological Institute says in its forecast.