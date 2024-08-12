Weather | On Monday, more rain and thunder, then summer relief is expected

Weather|There will be showers on Monday in many places, but it will be cloudy in Lapland.

On Monday there are showers in many places almost throughout the country, says the Finnish Meteorological Institute.

The heaviest and most widespread rains of the weekend will be behind us, but on Monday there is still a chance of showers and thunderstorms from the south to the height of Oulu. The weather looks unstable, especially in the southern and central parts of the country.

In Lapland, on the other hand, Monday looks cloudy and even hot in some places.

Monday after unstable weather, the Finnish Meteorological Institute predicts three days of rain.

“It doesn’t feel like autumn yet. If we make it through Monday, there will be three summer days,” says the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Jouko Korhonen.

After Monday, there will be widespread sunshine in the beginning of the week, and the temperature will remain between 20 and 25 degrees. On Tuesday, it’s possible to have some painful readings.

After Thursday, the weather forecast becomes more uncertain, but according to Korhonen, the rains will hit again at the end of the week.

“One clear rainy day can fit it.”