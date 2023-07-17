Weather | On Monday, it will still be summery warm

In the south, it is still possible to get close to heat readings.

On Monday is still summer-like warm but a little cooler than on Sunday, the Finnish Meteorological Institute says. In the south, however, you can still get close to heat readings.

On Monday, there will be rain and thunder in the north, and isolated showers may also occur in the southern and central parts of the country.

According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, Monday is also quite windy.

On Tuesday, there will be thunderstorms almost all over the country, after which the whole rest of the week looks unstable.