Monday, July 17, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Weather | On Monday, it will still be summery warm

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 17, 2023
in World Europe
0
Weather | On Monday, it will still be summery warm

In the south, it is still possible to get close to heat readings.

On Monday is still summer-like warm but a little cooler than on Sunday, the Finnish Meteorological Institute says. In the south, however, you can still get close to heat readings.

On Monday, there will be rain and thunder in the north, and isolated showers may also occur in the southern and central parts of the country.

According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, Monday is also quite windy.

On Tuesday, there will be thunderstorms almost all over the country, after which the whole rest of the week looks unstable.

#Weather #Monday #summery #warm

See also  Media | The disgraced BBC presenter has been named, his wife says he ended up in hospital
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Mexico: Murder of a Journalist Sparks Protest Against Violence Against the Press

Mexico: Murder of a Journalist Sparks Protest Against Violence Against the Press

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result