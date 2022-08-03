Weather | On Friday, the temperature can rise to close to 30 degrees in a large part of the country

The rains will come to Finland on Thursday, but the weather will be warm.

Stream will come to Finland on Thursday with a moist and warm air mass, the Finnish Meteorological Institute says.

Thunderstorms move from west to northeast during the morning, and thunderstorms can occur in the regions of Northern Ostrobothnia, Kainuu and Lapland. Individual rain showers may occur in southern and central Finland.

Temperatures rise to 25–26 degrees in the south and 22–25 degrees in the central parts of the country. In the northern parts of the country, the temperature remains at 15–20 degrees.

On Friday, a wider area of ​​rain will spread across the country. The strongest thunderstorms are concentrated in the regions of Northern Ostrobothnia, Kainuu and Lapland.

Temperatures rise to close to 30 degrees in the southern and central parts of the country and in the east. In the north, temperatures are 20–24 degrees.