The National Center of Meteorology stated that the country is witnessing a shallow air rise, accompanied by an extension of an air altitude in the upper layers of the atmosphere, noting that today’s weather is humid, with the formation of fog or light fog in the morning over some eastern interior regions, to be clear to partly cloudy, while the winds are north Westerly light to moderate speed, speed ranges from 10 to 20 km / h, up to 30 km / h on the sea with light waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

The center expected that the weather tomorrow will witness the continuation of the formation of fog or light fog in the morning on some internal and coastal areas, becoming clear to partly cloudy, with a slight rise in temperatures, while the winds will be northwesterly to southwesterly, light to moderate in speed, ranging from 10 to 10 20 km / h, up to 30 km / h on the sea, which has light waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

He pointed out that Tuesday’s weather witnesses the continued formation of fog or light fog in the morning on some internal and coastal areas, becoming clear to partly cloudy, with another slight rise in temperatures, pointing out that the winds will be northeasterly turning to southwesterly light to moderate speed, turning Gradually to northwesterly, moderate to active, speed on the sea westward at the end of the night, speed ranging from 15 to 25 km / h, reaching 40 km / h on the sea, which is light to medium waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

He noted that the weather next Wednesday will be humid with the possibility of fog or light fog forming in the morning over some eastern interior regions, becoming clear to partly cloudy and dusty at times, expecting a decrease in temperatures that will be noticeable in the western and coastal regions.

He stated that the wind will be northwesterly, light to moderate in speed, and active at times, especially on the sea, exciting to dust and dust, with a speed ranging from 15 to 25 km / h, reaching 40 km / h on the sea, which is moderate to turbulent waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the sea. Oman



