The National Center of Meteorology expects that Tuesday’s weather will be humid in the morning, with the possibility of light fog forming in some interior regions, becoming partly cloudy to sometimes cloudy, especially at night in the west, while the winds will be northwesterly, light to moderate, active at times, ranging from 15 to 25 km / Hr, up to 35 km / h at sea, which has average waves in the Arabian Gulf and light in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center stated that Wednesday’s weather will remain wet in the morning, with the possibility of fog or slight fog forming in some interior areas, and it will also be partly cloudy to cloudy sometimes, with the possibility of light rain in some coastal areas and islands, and a drop in temperatures.

He pointed out that the winds will be northwesterly moderate to active speed, causing dust in some open areas, with speeds ranging from 15 to 25 km / hr, reaching 40 km / hr on the sea, which has average waves sometimes turbulent in the Arabian Gulf and light to medium waves in Sea of ​​Oman.

The center stated that the weather on Thursday will be partly cloudy to sometimes cloudy, with the possibility of light rain in some coastal and northern areas. The winds will be northwesterly moderate to active speed, their speed ranges from 15 to 25 km / hr, reaching 40 km / hr over the sea, which is moderate to turbulent waves in the Arabian Gulf and light to medium waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.

Regarding the weather conditions on Friday, the center indicated that it will be wet in the morning, with the possibility of fog or slight fog forming in some interior areas, becoming partly cloudy to cloudy at times with the possibility of light rain falling to the east.

According to the center, the winds are northwest, light to moderate in speed, and are active at times, especially at the sea, with a speed of 15 to 30 km / hr, reaching 40 km / h on the sea, which is turbulent in the Arabian Gulf and light in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center expected that the weather would be humid Saturday in the morning, with the possibility of fog or slight fog in some of the northern and eastern interior regions, becoming partly cloudy to sometimes cloudy, with a marked decrease in temperatures.

He stressed that the winds will be northwesterly, light to moderate in speed, activating sometimes on the sea, with a speed of 10 to 20 km / hr, reaching 35 km / h on the sea, which has average waves in the Arabian Gulf and light in the Sea of ​​Oman.





