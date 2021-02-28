The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather on Monday will be partly cloudy at night, with a gradual rise in temperatures, and wet at night until tomorrow morning, in some coastal areas, while the winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate, with speed ranging from 10 to 20 km / hr, it reaches 30 km / h on the sea, which is light in waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

He pointed out that Tuesday’s weather will become clear to partly cloudy and sometimes cloudy on some coasts and islands, with another rise in temperatures, and be wet at night until Wednesday morning, with the possibility of fog or light fog forming in some coastal and interior western areas, noting that the winds will remain Light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly, with speed ranging from 10 to 20 km / hr, reaching 30 km / hr on the sea that remains light in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center stated that the weather next Wednesday will remain healthy to partly cloudy and wet at night until next Thursday morning, on some western coastal areas, while the winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate, with speed ranging from 10 to 20 km / hr, and up to To 30 km / hr on the sea, which is light waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center expects the weather next Thursday to be healthy to partly cloudy, and sometimes dusty, slanting to heat during the day, while the winds will be northeasterly to southeasterly, light to moderate in speed, ranging from 10 to 20 km / hr, reaching 30 km / h at sea. , Which is slight waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.





