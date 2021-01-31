The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather on Monday will be humid, with the opportunity to form fog or light fog in the morning in some interior areas, becoming clear to partly cloudy at times, with a slight decrease in temperatures, pointing out that the winds will be light to moderate northwest. General and active at times at the sea, with speeds ranging from 10 to 25 km / hr up to 40 km / hr on the sea, which is moderate to turbulent sometimes, especially to the west in the Arabian Gulf and medium waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center stated that Tuesday’s weather will be humid, with the opportunity to form fog and light fog in the morning in some interior areas, and it will become clear to partly cloudy at times.

He indicated that the winds will remain northwesterly to northeasterly, light to moderate, and active at times during the day at sea, with speeds from 10 to 20 km / hr, reaching 35 km / h on the sea, which remains medium to light waves in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman.

He explained that the weather on Wednesday will witness the formation of fog and light fog in the morning in some inland and coastal areas, and then it will be clear to partly cloudy, while temperatures tend to rise slightly in some eastern and northern regions.

He pointed out that the winds will be light to moderate from northwesterly to northeasterly, with speeds from 10 to 20 km / h, and reach 30 km / h on the sea, which is light in waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center confirmed that Thursday’s weather will witness the continued formation of fog and light fog in the morning in some interior and coastal areas, then it will become clear to partly cloudy, with another rise in temperatures, while the winds will be northeasterly-southeasterly, light to moderate, with a speed of 10 to 20 km. / H, it reaches 30 km / h on the sea, which remains light in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center expected the weather to be humid Friday, with the opportunity to form fog or light fog in the morning in some western regions – clear to partly cloudy at times, while the winds will be northeasterly to southeasterly, light to moderate, with a speed of 10 to 25 reaching 30 km / h On the sea that remains light in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.





