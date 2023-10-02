Weather, October is coming: temperatures up to 33 degrees

The heat gives no respite. According to forecasts, this year’s October will be particularly hot, with temperatures reaching 33 degrees in several locations.

According to ilmeteo.it the high pressure typical of this period of the year will bring atmospheric stability, absence of rain and a later summer than autumn climate. In cities like Rome and Florence the climate is still summer, with peaks of 32-33 degrees in Tuscany and Lazio as well as in the Po Valley and the two major islands. Almost record values ​​for the beginning of October, in which temperatures should be around 22-23 degrees.

Tomorrow the scenario will not change much, with above average temperatures along the entire peninsula. Between Wednesday and Thursday, high pressure could suffer a slight decline close to the northern regions, due to the transit of the tail of an Atlantic front which could bring some modest disturbances especially on the reliefs of the Northeast. Temperatures, although decreasing, will however continue to remain at values ​​still higher than the averages for the period.