Meteo, October encore on Italy: record and anomalous heat, it feels like summer. FORECASTS

It’s October, but it still feels like summer: from today on Italy officially starts theOctober bis. The African anticyclone is ready to spread over the Mediterranean basin, bringing rising temperatures across Italy. To predict it is Antonio Sanòdirector and founder of the site www.ilmeteo.it, according to which it is possible to speak of an “atmospheric block”, or rather of “a vast anticyclonic fieldliterally ‘nailed’ and therefore forced to stay in a large area for a long time, with the main effect of keeping away not only any Atlantic perturbation, but also cold irruptions from the North Pole “.

Record hot weather across Italy: here are the cities targeted by the African anticyclone

This phase of absolute atmospheric stability it should last at least until the weekend, when colder and unstable currents descending from the Atlantic could become more and more intrusive, causing a slight temperature drop and even some precipitation, especially in the northern regions.

Until at least Thursday, however, “will continue to persist on nice stable weather, sunny and above all very hot for everyone. Suffice it to say that on the major islands the mercury column may locally exceed i 30 gradi, maximum values ​​typical of the summer period. And the almost summery and truly exceptional climate will certainly also be spoken of for the regions of the Center North where they will touch each other peaks of 25-26 degrees in cities such as Bologna, Ferrara, Florence and then again in Rome, Bari and Naples “.

The downside is inevitable: as often happens at this time of year, “starting tomorrow – explains Sano ‘- we will have to deal with the mistswhich will return to envelop the plains of the North (and beyond) especially during the night and in the very early morning, limiting visibility and favoring the‘accumulation of smog and polluting gases in the lower layers of the atmosphere which will make the environment less healthy, especially in large northern urban areas “.

