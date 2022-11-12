Weather | November’s record heat made the people of Helsinki smile and worry

The sunshine that fell on Father’s Day weekend was gratefully received in southern Helsinki.

The people of Helsinki wanted to enjoy the rare sunshine on Saturday.

Merisatamanranta’s walking path next to Kaivopuisto was full of smiling walkers who had managed to dig out their sunglasses after the prolonged grayness.

The strong wind didn’t hurt either, but coffee cups and wine glasses were carried to the terrace of the cafe located by the sea. If necessary, a blanket was also brought out, but they clearly wanted to make the most of the sunlight.

Henri Manner was happy about the exceptional cycling weather. In the winter, he is supposed to switch to Fillari skis.

Yes this sunshine makes up for an energy deficit, not an owl, summed it up Henri Manner.

Manner, who set off from Jätkäsaari, was riding a 20-kilometer bike ride in the inner city of Helsinki. Now he had stopped for a moment to enjoy the sun.

In addition to the weather, some of his praises went to Helsinki’s bike paths, which Manner says he will wear until it is time to switch to skiing.

“People don’t always even understand how good these are,” said Manner, who lived abroad for several years.

To move had left too Heidi Pohjalainenwhich sat on the rocks in front of Kaivopuisto.

The native of Pohja admired the setting sun before the little Christmases waiting in the evening. Feeling good, Pohjalainen described his mood, but admitted that the exceptional weather also caused concern.

“I believe that all Finns will enjoy this, but from a climate perspective this is worrying.”

According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, a station-specific temperature record was set at 25 different measuring stations on Saturday. In Finland, such high temperatures have never been measured this late in autumn.

Heidi Pohjalainen was next heading to Christmas, which has usually been celebrated in different weather.

Café Ursula’s landscape attracted Olli Pyylammen to the seaside instead of your own nearby cafe.

“In the morning, I thought, ‘Help, I have to go out,'” laughs Pyylampi. The terrace beckoned, but only for a donut and a cup of tea.

Pyylampi was happy with good luck, because in addition to the rare fine weather, it was a long time weekend off.

Virpi Kekarainen and Sami Ruotsalainen went out to enjoy the atypical November.

Self in fact, there is rum and sparkling wine here, he admits Sami Ruotsalainen with a smile.

The Swede and the one sitting next to him Virpi Kekarainen the thermos mugs mistakenly looked like coffee cups, but in November a little extra warmth has been included.

The two spent a long time at the seaside, even though the wind was blowing 12 meters per second in the afternoon.

“Landscapes in the right place and close to the sea. Beats the lakes”, summed up the Swede.

Four months old Senja Yliniemelä slept in the carriage when the parents Johanna Pätsi and Jussi Yliniemelä circled the shoreline.

The family had arrived from Munkkivuori to visit relatives and spend the night in a hotel in the center. This is how they celebrate Jussi Yliniemälä’s first father’s day.

Jussi Yliniemelä and Johanna Pätsi were on a carriage walk. Senja Yliniemelä was taking a nap.

“Let’s enjoy the sunny seascape,” Pätsi said about the afternoon’s program.

Had the traditional mid-November weather struck, the couple would likely have headed to the mall or elsewhere indoors.

Father’s Day is also celebrated in sunny, but not quite as warm conditions.