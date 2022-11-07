Weather | November continues to be exceptionally warm

The warmest day of the week is Thursday. The milder than average weather seems to continue as November progresses.

In November we are wrapped in darkness in Finland now in exceptionally warm weather.

In the week that started, the southern and central parts of the country will be approximately 4–5 degrees warmer than usual, says the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Jani Parviainen.

In southern and central Finland, it will be between 5 and 10 degrees from the beginning of the week. The warmest is in the southwest archipelago.

In Lapland and the northern part of the country, it is close to zero and on the side of freezing. In the north, the deviation from the usual temperatures is a few degrees lower than in the southern and central parts of the country.

Warm weather is caused by low pressure, which brings warmer air to Finland from the south.

“Sometimes there are also southwesterly currents that bring moister and milder air.”

A week the mildest day seems to be Thursday.

“The temperature is widely above five degrees in the central and southern part of the country, especially in the west. In the south, it can reach ten degrees.”

In the northern parts of the country on Thursday, it will be close to zero on both sides.

“Thursday looks so warm that, statistically, at this time in November, temperatures as high as this are reached only a couple of times in 30 years,” says Parviainen.

“These kinds of temperatures only occur a few times during the climate season, i.e. 30 years. So, on average, it takes 10–30 years for similarly high temperatures to repeat themselves.”

Average warmer weather seems to continue as November progresses, according to the latest monthly forecast of the European Center for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts.

“It looks like it’s going to be a fairly mild November,” Parviainen describes.

According to Parviainen, the Arctic Oscillation and the North Atlantic Oscillation seem to continue to be positive. It brings warm air to Finland.

The Arctic Oscillation describes the air pressure difference between the North Pole region and the mid-latitude circles. The North Atlantic Oscillation, on the other hand, describes the air pressure difference between Iceland and the Azores. When they are positive, the air pressure differences are greater than average.

“It means that the low pressure activity would be active, and warm air can flow all the way to the north.”

The föhn wind can also affect the weather in Finland in mid-November, says Parviainen. A föhn signal is visible in the middle of the month, which disappears towards the end of the month.

“The air goes over the Scandi Mountains in Norway and Sweden and dries out at the same time. Moisture falls on the Norwegian side and the air warms up on the way, which causes a warm and dry signal in Finland. It brings drier and perhaps clearer weather, especially to the southern parts of the country.”