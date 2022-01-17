Weather Northern lights could be seen over the weekend even in Latvia, says the researcher – If the weekend show was missed, there is good news

According to the researcher, at least two special features were visible in the northern lights of the weekend.

Gone are the days At the weekend, northern lights could be seen all over Finland if the weather was clear enough. For example, HS readers sent pictures of the northern lights all the way to the Helsinki metropolitan area and Turku.

However, the northern lights could be seen even in Latvia or further south, says a specialist researcher at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Matias Takala.

Takala was partly surprised by the weekend’s northern lights show. On Friday, the direction of the earth’s magnetic field was just right, but the speed of the solar wind didn’t look very high.

The Finnish Meteorological Institute predicted a moderate probability for the northern lights.

“I was looking for something to show. I didn’t expect such a spectacular case myself, ”says Takala.

Northern lights were visible in Kivenlahti, Espoo, on the night between Saturday and Sunday.

In Pori, a rare sight was experienced by the sea. “Even the wild sea breeze didn’t bother me when the enthusiasm was so hard!” says reader Tuikku Asikainen.

Such the appearance of northern lights like this in the south is not very common, Takala estimates. According to him, northern lights are also seen relatively often in Helsinki, but they are usually “quite modest”.

“It was in 2015, when I last saw something similar in Helsinki,” says Takala.

According to Takala, the northern lights of the weekend now gave birth to the opening of the sun’s crown, which became a rapid flow of solar wind.

“I think there were even red northern lights in the play alongside the green ones. It shows that the available energy was relatively good. ”

The reds in addition to the northern lights, there was another special feature of the weekend light. The eye-catching viewer could see the so-called dune revolution lights, or greenish, flat wave pattern.

Finnish enthusiasts discovered a new Northern Lights phenomenon together with researchers in 2020.

“They were now widely seen in Finland,” says Takala.

The Finns made quite a lot of observations about the dunes, for example in the astronomical society’s Ursan Taivaanvahti system.

Northern lights were photographed in front of Kemi from the icebreaker Urho.

The sky shone above Helsinki’s Verkkosaari.

What about if this weekend’s show was missed? When can northern lights be expected across the country again?

There are no such year-round and extensive northern lights, Takala says.

According to him, however, the good news is that the sun will be at its most active again in the next few years. This happens on average every 11 years.

“The activity of the sun is increasing, which means that the probability of northern lights is higher. There will be more such northern lights. ”

Takala also calls for observation of the sky, especially around the equinox in spring and autumn, when northern lights are often seen.