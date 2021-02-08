This Sunday February 7, the inhabitants of Dunkirk (North) were able to take advantage of the snow. But for that, it was necessary to face the cold and the difficult weather conditions. “I think I’ll come back through the interior of the city, because I don’t want to face the head wind”, laughs a woman interviewed by France Televisions. “It’s nice to have snow every now and then in Dunkirk, by the sea, it’s rare”, rejoices another witness. In France, temperatures were very cold, reaching as low as -5 ° C with a feeling of -10 ° C, and the situation should not improve in the following days.

Other European countries are also affected by this cold wave. In Amsterdam, the Netherlands, the planes remained grounded in the face of the first snowstorm in 10 years. Rail traffic was also severely disrupted. The authorities declared the red alert with winds of 90 km / h. Motorists are advised not to take the road. Same scenario in Hanover, Germany, where residents were asked to stay at home, when there were 222 accidents in one day. There was snow in the UK as well, particularly in Ipswich. Rail, road and air traffic were impacted, but the children were able to take advantage of the time to sled and build snowmen.