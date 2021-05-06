ofJulian Baumann shut down

The “happy month” of May does not live up to its reputation at the moment. At the end of the first week of May, rain, cold wind and snow in places still had the land under control.

Stuttgart – Many German poets have already written about the beauty of the month of May – including Heinrich Heine. However, the first week of May is anything but nice. The “happy month” started with rain, wind and unusually cold temperatures. This tragedy continues on Thursday. The temperatures do not exceed 10 degrees during the day and precipitation falls repeatedly in the form of rain or occasionally even snow. According to a forecast, Friday night will be really frosty again. On Sunday, the weather in Germany will turn the tide and drive temperatures up – up to 30 degrees. As BW24 * reports, Despite the beginning of May, snow falls again in Germany – “A shame for this time of the year”.

As in the previous days, this Thursday falls again and again Rainfall in Stuttgart. Even wet snowfalls are possible at high altitudes.