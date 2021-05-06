Weather Next week, the whole of Finland will warm up: “It’s hard to say if the boundaries of hell can bang”

In most parts of the country, the temperature is 20 degrees on both sides, but in places it may even rise close to the hell limit.

There will be a complete reversal in the weather, when this week’s snow and sleet will change to terrace coils next week. Temperatures of more than 20 degrees are allowed.

“It’s hard to say if hell boundaries can bang. 23-24 degrees may come, but due to cloud cover it is unlikely that the light limit will be exceeded, ”says the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute. Juha Tuomala.

As late as Sunday, a rainwater area runs over the land. The rains come as sleet and snow in the northwestern part of Lapland, otherwise as rain. After them, milder air flows from the southwest.

Already in the early part of the week daytime temperatures rise to 18 degrees in most parts of the country, but in Pirkanmaa temperatures remain below 15 degrees and in the north to 10 degrees.

On Wednesday, the whole of Finland will warm up, and the southeastern parts of the country will be up to 22 degrees. It is not impossible to cross the Heller limit either, but it is unlikely to be exceeded.

“Almost everywhere in Finland, however, the temperature saws twenty degrees on both sides, except in the north, where it stays at about 15 degrees,” Tuomala estimates.

In Helsinki the temperature remains below twenty, but in the surrounding areas it can reach up to 22 degrees.

According to Tuomala, it is occasionally cloudy and rainy in the western parts of the country, which affects temperatures. There is also wind from the sea in southern Finland, which cools the coast, and there may be occasional showers in the area.

The warm weather will continue on this wound until Friday of next week, after which the weather will not cool significantly either.