Monday, July 10, 2023
Weather | Next week starts dusty all over the country, the weather will cool down from the end of the week

July 9, 2023
Weather | Next week starts dusty all over the country, the weather will cool down from the end of the week

Since the beginning of the week, it has been warmest in Northern Finland, where the temperature is close to the freezing point.

Early week is dusty throughout the country, says the Finnish Meteorological Institute. From the beginning of the week, the temperature in northern Finland is close to the freezing point, while the southern and central parts of the country stay around 20 degrees. The highest temperature in the southern and central parts is around 23 degrees.

In the middle of the week, heat may also occur in places in the southern and central parts of the country.

Towards the end of the week, the weather becomes more unstable and cooler. Temperatures are around 20 degrees throughout the country.

Thursday rains are coming to Southwest Finland. On Friday, rain may already occur throughout the country.

On Monday, a forest fire warning is in effect in central Lapland. Due to the dry and warm weather, the forest fire warning area will expand in Lapland as the week progresses.

Around the middle of the week, almost all of Lapland is warned about the danger of forest fire. On Wednesday, the forest fire warning will probably also be in effect in Åland and Finland proper.

