Weather Next week, snow or sleet may rain in the south as well, but a long-term forecast promises summer weather will approach

April starts cold compared to the season. During the month, however, the air warms up even faster than usual and summer can arrive quickly.

Easter Monday the beginning of the week looks volatile, according to Foreca’s forecast. Sleet and snowfall can reach as far as southern Finland.

In a month, however, the weather may quickly turn summerier and temperatures rise higher than usual, according to a long-term weather forecast. This is due to the low air pressure in Europe at the beginning of May, which causes warm air to flow to Finland from the southwest, says a meteorologist on duty at Foreca. Kristian Roine.

“Looking at the first full week of May, the air pressure is slightly lower than usual in much of Europe. Usually when there is low pressure activity in Europe, the wind in Finland is from the west or south, ”says Roine.

“The temperature deviation also shows warmer-than-usual weather in Finland in the first week of May.”

Blooming Easter lilies in sunny Helsinki on Good Friday, April 2, 2021. Next week, the sun will probably not show up.­

Gel or continuous sunshine, however, Roine does not promise.

“It can be 10-15 degrees around the clock, or more than 20 degrees one day.”

If the average daily temperature stays above ten degrees for a longer period of time, it marks the beginning of a thermal summer. Summer may start a little earlier than normal this year.

“On average, summer starts in southern Finland in mid-May or shortly thereafter. If it starts in the early days of May, it would be a couple of weeks earlier than usual. ”

However, the thermal summer that begins right at the beginning of May is not an actual rarity, says Roine. For example, in 2018, summer began as early as May 6th.

If May the beginning promises warmer-than-usual weather, while the first full week of April looks cool compared to the season.

“There are no terribly warm weather here, rather ugly spring days. Next week is coming with several days of being between zero and five degrees. By the beginning of April, the weather is quite cool, we are usually easily in ten-degree stages, ”says Roine.

Those returning from Easter by car should be careful in traffic, even if the road surfaces stay on the plus side and melt away any snow quickly.

“Monday is a rainy day across the country. In southern and central Finland, there will be water at the beginning, but on Monday afternoon in Ostrobothnia and Pirkanmaa, for example, rainfall can suddenly turn into snowstorms, ”warns Roine.

“This is something to consider if you’re driving from north to south. By no means should summer tires be changed yet. ”