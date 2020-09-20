Weather Next week, even warm summer days in southern Finland are promised: “Isn’t that 20 degrees exceeded,” says the meteorologist

Wednesday is warmest in the south and west, Thursday on the south and east.

Next Almost warm summer days are expected for a week in Finland. Warm air arrives in Finland via lunch, and it is enough all the way to the central parts of the country. In places, temperatures can rise to around 20 degrees.

“There has been rains all September and a storm for one time. The weather type is now heading in a more summery direction than at least the season. There will probably be some nice outdoor games, ”says the meteorologist on duty Kristian Roine weather service from Foreca.

To the north, a warm weather front is not maintained. There, in turn, is expected to rain.

South– and in western Finland the weather warms up on Wednesday. On Thursday and Friday, the heat will get further east. According to Foreca’s forecasts, temperatures of twenty degrees will be measured on Thursday in large areas of southern and eastern Finland.

According to Roine, Thursday is the warmest day of the week. The sun shines and warms especially in Uusimaa, Southeast Finland and South Karelia.

“Experientially, it can be said that when the forecast says 20 degrees, you start to find individual observation stations with a degree or two even warmer. I wonder if it doesn’t exceed 20 degrees, ”Roine predicts.

The nights are also warming up again.

On the first weekend of September, the weather was warm on a summer promenade in the center of Pori.­

Although the weather is warm, next week on several days it will be quite windy. The wind from the south makes the air feel a little cooler than the temperature.

Warm air arrives in Finland from the Mediterranean via Eastern Europe.

“There is warm air in large areas of Eastern Europe. On Wednesday, the eastern air mass reaches from Central Finland all the way to the Black Sea, ”says Roine.

Heat however, it is not promised until Finland for a long time. It is a period of a few days when the weather approaches the summer rainy weather.

At the eastern border, there is enough heat for Friday as well, but already on Thursday the weather will become unstable in the west and there will be rain showers. Foreca forecasts that rain could also be associated with thunderstorms, which is not very common in late September.

“It’s starting to be a pretty late season if thunderstorms occur in the last week of September. But it’s not unique now either, ”says Roine.

According to him, after the warm days of next week, the overview of the weather forecast will typically remain unstable for the Finnish autumn.