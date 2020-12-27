Highlights: People in different areas of the northern states of the country are facing bitter cold.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated in its forecast that cold wave is likely to occur in the next two days.

According to the department, dense fog will also occur in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and northern Rajasthan by December 29.

new Delhi

Several places in North India, including Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, recorded a minimum temperature of less than five degrees Celsius on Sunday. The India Meteorological Department has forecast cold wave and dense fog in some parts of the region later this week. The national capital Delhi recorded a slight rise in the minimum temperature on Sunday due to western disturbances affecting the upper Himalayan region.



Estimates of extreme cold conditions in these states

The Meteorological Department said, “From 28 to 29 December, there is a possibility of very cold wave conditions in different areas in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and North Rajasthan. Dense fog is also likely to prevail in these areas. ”The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides data for Delhi, recorded a minimum temperature of six degrees Celsius on Sunday morning, 4.6 degrees Celsius on Saturday. However, Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional forecasting center, said the relief would be short-lived.



Chance of light rain and snowfall in Kashmir

The cold wave intensified in Kashmir on Sunday and the minimum temperature in the entire valley fell below zero degree Celsius. The Meteorological Department officials said that since the snowfall on December 12, the weather in Kashmir has remained dry and cold, while the night temperature has been below zero. The meteorological department predicts light rains and snowfall in the valley in the next three days.

According to officials, Gulmarg in northern Kashmir recorded a low of minus 7.2 degrees Celsius, while the previous night the temperature was minus 6.5 degrees Celsius. Gulmarg was the coldest place in the valley. He said that Kupwara had a minimum temperature of minus 4.8 degrees Celsius and Kokernag minimum temperature was minus 4.9 degrees Celsius. Presently Kashmir is in the grip of ‘Chillai Kalan’. During this, there is a severe winter for 40 days.



Severe cold in Punjab and Haryana

The cold spell continued in Punjab and Haryana on Sunday, while the minimum temperature in Gurdaspur dropped to two degrees Celsius. Meteorological officials said that Gurdaspur remained the coldest place in Punjab while Haryana’s Narnaul was the coldest place at 3.3 degree Celsius. He said that even in Karnal, Rohtak, Ambala and Hisar of Haryana, it was freezing cold where the minimum temperatures were 3.8 degrees, 5.4 degrees, 4.6 degrees and 5.8 degrees Celsius respectively.

Chandigarh, the joint capital of both the states and the union territory, is also experiencing a freezing cold and recorded a minimum temperature of 4.1 degrees Celsius on Sunday. Pathankot, Halwara and Faridkot in Punjab recorded minimum temperatures of 3.7 degrees, 5.7 degrees and 4.6 degrees Celsius on Sunday. The cities of Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala in Punjab are also in the grip of winter where the minimum temperatures were 4.8 degrees, 4.2 degrees and 3.9 degrees Celsius respectively.



Winter season in Himachal Pradesh

Temperatures reached below zero in Keylong, Kalpa, Manali, Mandi, Solan, Sundernagar and Bhuntar in Himachal Pradesh. Director of Meteorological Center, Shimla, Manmohan Singh said that Keylong was the coldest place in the state where the temperature was minus 11.6 degrees Celsius. He said that Kalpa in Kinnaur district and Manani in Kullu district had a minimum temperature of minus 3.4 degrees and 0.6 degrees, respectively.



Cold wave outbreak in Uttar Pradesh

Cold wave has increased winter in Uttar Pradesh and minimum temperatures remained below normal in most mandals of the state during the last 24 hours. According to the report of the Zonal Meteorological Center, there was a cold wave in some parts of the state during the last 24 hours. The minimum temperature in most of the mandals during this period was below normal. In some places, dense fog also fell. According to the report, during the last 24 hours, minimum temperatures were recorded below normal in Varanasi, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Ayodhya, Prayagraj, Lucknow and Bareilly divisions of Uttar Pradesh.



Cold wave may continue in MP from December 29

In Madhya Pradesh, especially in the western region of the state, cold wave is forecast for the second time in this month from 29 December. Senior Meteorologist PK Saha of the IMD Bhopal office said that most parts of the state had seen an outbreak of cold last week, although the cold had subsided a bit in the last few days and the minimum temperature had increased somewhat. He said, “Cold wave is expected to prevail in Madhya Pradesh especially in western parts for the second time this month from Tuesday. These conditions may continue for the next three to four days thereafter. ”He said that there is no possibility of excessive cold wave next week.