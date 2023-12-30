What is the weather for New Year's Eve and New Year's Eve? There will certainly be above average temperatures in the next few hours too, but the good weather conditions of these days could soon give way to some rain. In fact, an Atlantic disturbance is on the way, linked to a deep and violent cyclone centered on the British Isles. For New Year's Eve the toast will be raised in part of the North and on the Tyrrhenian side.

Temperatures will be up to eight degrees higher than the average for the period, especially in the Centre-North and in the mountains: few traces of snow in the Apennines, snow arriving instead in the Alps. On 31 December there will be some light rain in Liguria and Lombardy and a few very weak drops of rain may also fall on the entire Tyrrhenian side, earlier than expected.

Possible worsening in the same areas in the afternoon. Umbrellas will most likely be needed in Liguria, Lombardy, Trentino Alto Adige, Veneto and Friuli, Tuscany, Umbria, Lazio and Campania. In the Alps there will be snowfall above 1300 metres. In the evening the phenomena will be a little more intense and probable in Eastern Liguria, northern Lombardy, Alto Adige and Friuli.

The situation will improve from January 1st, with the last rainfall in the morning in the Triveneto and Lower Tyrrhenian Sea; from the early afternoon there will also be some clear weather and it won't be cold, the weather will then be dry almost everywhere except in the far south and in southern Sardinia where isolated showers are expected. Temperatures will remain autumnal until Epiphany.

This is the situation in detail for December 31st and January 1st according to IlMeteo. Sunday 31. In the north: worse with rain from west to east, snow above 1300 metres. In the centre: often overcast skies with drizzle in Tuscany and towards Lazio, more sunshine on the Adriatic. South: irregularly cloudy sky, increasing clouds in the evening.

Monday 1. In the north: last rains in the North-East then improvement. In the center: rain until the morning on the Tyrrhenian sector, then it improves. South: rains in Campania and locally also in the rest of the Lower Tyrrhenian Sea.