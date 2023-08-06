Weather | New wind turbines can run in stormy winds with limited power

Wind turbines automatically react to winds that are too strong for them. Power grid damage caused by falling trees is a bigger problem for wind power producers.

5.8. 21:38

To Finland strong storm winds are expected for Monday evening.

Foreca meteorologist Joonas Koskela evaluated for HS on Thursdaythat the weather situation in Finland is now very similar to the conditions before the devastating storm Sylvi in ​​2010.

During the Sylvi storm, the wind speed was up to 32 meters per second

Investment manager of Exilion, Finland’s largest domestic wind power producer Pasi Valasjärvi says that stormy winds do not require special measures from wind power producers.

“Wind turbines are such modern devices that when the wind speed starts to drop to 25 meters per second, the older power plants stop completely, and the newer power plants continue to run with limited power.”

Whale lake says that the bigger problem caused by storms is trees falling on power grids. If the power grid is damaged, the power plants will also stop. Network repair can take time.

According to Valasjärvi, winds that hinder the operation of wind turbines are rare.

The Boxing Day storm in 2011 is the last time he remembers strong winds disrupting the operation of wind turbines.