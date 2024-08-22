Weather forecast, truce is over: new heat wave this weekend

The African anticyclone is once again raging over Italy, bringing an increase in temperatures: this is what the weather forecast reveals, according to which, especially over the weekend, the heat will once again be the protagonist of our days.

Starting tomorrow, Friday 23 August, the weather will be stable and sunny over much of the country. Some brief afternoon showers may be recorded on the Alpine and Apennine reliefs.

The good weather will continue throughout the weekend with heat and mugginess reigning supreme. Except for a few isolated thunderstorms in the Alps, in fact, the sky will be sunny throughout Italy and temperatures will continue to rise until reaching, especially in the Center-South, peaks of 37 degrees.

According to forecasts, however, the situation could change as early as Tuesday 27 August when the passage of some thunderstorms could extend to the central-southern regions.

Temperatures could drop across much of Italy, although a new strengthening of the anticyclone in the following days cannot be ruled out.