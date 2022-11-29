The forecast for the next few days: bad weather in the south, winter cold in the north

It is expected that the new cyclone in action from the Atlantic will bring storms and thunderstorms from Sardinia to Sicilyand will also affect the central-southern Tyrrhenian coasts. Northern Italy, on the other hand, is witnessing the consequences of this new perturbation only with weak scattered rains.

Weather forecast: third cyclone in a week

It’s about the third cyclone in a week: the first, Poppealast November 22 caused record storms in Venice, saved by the barriers of the Mose, with disasters in particular on the coasts of the upper Adriatic and Lazio. The second cyclone caused mudslides on Ischia with a dramatic budget, the third cyclone in progress threatens the extreme regions of the South.

Weather and climate change: sea water has a thermal anomaly

To fear storms in the south is the temperature of the sea water which, less than a month before Christmas, is still feeling the effects of the very hot temperatures of summer 2022: if on the one hand this made it possible to keep the heating off for longer, on the other it is an indication of possible storms and unpredictable weather events.

At the moment the Italian basins present athermal anomaly, they are warmer than average by about 2-3°Cwith an extreme value also on the Ligurian Sea where the water has a temperature of 19-20°C like the southern basins: all this heat causes storms and extraordinary weather events.

The weather forecast for the next few days

They are expected in the next few hours heavy downpours and thunderstorms especially in Sardinia and Sicily which, during the day, will also arrive in Calabria.

Tomorrow great attention to all metapontina area and in general to the areas between Calabria and the whole of Puglia. The hydraulic and hydrogeological risks, after the abundant rains of the last few weeks, are high.

In the next few hours in the North we will see an advance of winter with maximum temperatures around 7-9 degrees and snowfall at high hill altitudes, but these will be weak phenomena.

Subscribe to the newsletter

